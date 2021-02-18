Menu
Council has approved a request to name four new roads within the residential subdivision located at Hannant Road, Hatton Vale (Lakes View Estate). Photo: Hugh Suffell.
Council News

New ‘airy fairy’ road names slammed by councillor

Hugh Suffell
18th Feb 2021 1:50 PM
A Lockyer Valley councillor has criticised the choice of names proposed for new streets under construction in Hatton Vale, labelling the options as “airy fairy”.

Councillor Janice Holstein said at the Lockyer Valley Regional council meeting on Wednesday, that new street names should have “relevance” to the local area and “make sense”.

The four proposed names for new roads within the residential subdivision under construction at Hannant Road, Hatton Vale, were revealed in the meeting’s agenda.

Road one would be named Sandstone Drive, followed by Lakefront Place, Sunrise Court and Gumtree Court.

Cr Holstein said council should “work with developers so they don’t pick airy fairy names” as “those names have no reason to be there”.

Cr Holstein suggested developers look at a list of historical names for the Lockyer Valley and choose ones that “make sense”.

Councillors approved the names of the roads but agreed to work with future developers to name local roads.

