Menu
Login
CHANGES: A new access road is set to open from the Pacific Highway to Iolanthe St.
CHANGES: A new access road is set to open from the Pacific Highway to Iolanthe St. Roads and Maritime Services
News

New access road to Pacific Highway to open tomorrow

Jarrard Potter
by
17th Jan 2019 7:17 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM

A NEW access road linking the South Grafton business precinct on Iolanthe St to the Pacific Highway will open to traffic tomorrow.

The road opening comes as part of the new Grafton bridge project, and as a result Roads and Maritime Services advises motorists there will be the following traffic changes:

  • No right turn into Spring/Iolanthe streets from the Pacific Highway (southbound highway traffic will need to use the new access road intersection with the highway)
  • No left or right turn out of Iolanthe Street onto the Pacific Highway (traffic will need to use Iolanthe Street and the new access road or the Gwydir Highway (Charles St) intersection to access the Pacific Highway).

Work will also begin on upgrading Iolanthe St and the section of Spring St between Iolanthe St and the rail viaduct in January.

Iolanthe Street will remain two-way during construction but on-street parking will not be available until widening of the road to four lanes is complete in late 2019.

The temporary traffic arrangements will allow access to be maintained for businesses while the new roads are being built. Pedestrian access will also be maintained during the work. However some temporary disruption will still be experienced and we ask for patience during this time.

Work will also begin in the new year on the building of a new roundabout near the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir highways.

Iolanthe St, Spring St and the new Gwydir Highway roundabout are being rebuilt in stages to allow them to remain open during work.

The finished work will:

  • Widen Iolanthe Street to four lanes with a central safety median and a new signalised pedestrian crossing
  • Include a new signalised pedestrian crossing of the Gwydir Highway
  • Include new pedestrian and cycle paths
  • Provide two new roundabouts at the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir highways and the intersection of Through and Iolanthe streets.
editors picks iolanthe street new grafton bridge pacific highway rms roads and maritime services
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Competitors rev up for Queensland titles

    Competitors rev up for Queensland titles

    News Kart racers from around Australia will descend on the Lockyer Valley Speedway this weekend, with plenty of thrills on offer for spectators.

    • 17th Jan 2019 1:52 PM
    Adriana debuts in QLD open women's team

    Adriana debuts in QLD open women's team

    News Coolana hockey player to represent Queensland

    New secondary school planned for region

    New secondary school planned for region

    News Parents will have increased options for education in the area.

    Aldi, restaurant, shops to open at up and coming precinct

    Aldi, restaurant, shops to open at up and coming precinct

    News Residential and commercial developments continued to expand.