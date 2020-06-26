New $2 million boost to projects in the Somerset

CASH BOOST: Somerset Regional Council has this week welcomed a new $2 million Unite and Recover economic stimulus package from the Queensland Government.

CASH BOOST: Somerset Regional Council has this week welcomed a new $2 million Unite and Recover economic stimulus package from the Queensland Government.

SOMERSET Regional Council has this week welcomed a new $2 million Unite and Recover economic stimulus package from the Queensland Government.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the funding was another win for the community.

“By June 2021, we will build six new community assets with a value of $2.6 million with the new state funds as well as council funding, including new LED sports lights in Kilcoy, Lowood, Fernvale and Esk, a recycled water pipeline from Lowood to Fernvale and the sealing of Rasmussen Rd at Mount Archer.”

Many of these projects have already been on the cards for some time, with the council repeatedly seeking funding opportunities to make them possible.

READ MORE: More than $30 million in projects announced in budget plan

“The pipeline will take very high-standard class-A water from the new $40 million Lowood wastewater plant to Fernvale Sports Park to reduce reliance on our combined river water allocation for Lowood and Fernvale sports grounds,” Cr Lehmann said.

“This is a real and sustainable win-win for both Lowood and Fernvale. The community and local clubs will also win with new LED lighting for our local sporting fields that is expected to cut power usage by up to 40 per cent and also last many years longer than the old halide lights, which we currently have at Kilcoy, Lowood, Fernvale and Esk.”

READ MORE: Businesses urged to get in quick on COVID recovery funds

Lowood Tarampa Districts Junior Rugby League Football Club secretary Michelle Roberton welcomed the news.

“The upgrades will allow our club to attract more events and exhibitions to our grounds,” she said.

“The cost savings from upgrading the lighting infrastructure will ensure the financial sustainability of our club and allow us to focus resources toward other important endeavours.”

More stories by Nathan Greaves.