Neuendorf cleans up Lockyer cricket awards

Lachlan Mcivor
| 5th Apr 2017 1:41 PM
AWARD WINNER: Forest Hill captain Shanley Neuendorf was named as the Lockyer Cricket Association's A-grade and senior player of the year on Saturday.
AWARD WINNER: Forest Hill captain Shanley Neuendorf was named as the Lockyer Cricket Association's A-grade and senior player of the year on Saturday.

CRICKET: For the second year in a row, Forest Hill captain Shanley Neuendorf was a cut above the rest in the Lockyer Cricket Association A-grade competition.

On Saturday, he was named as both the LCA's A-grade player of the year and senior player of the year.

After switching allegiances from former club Southern Lockyer last season, Neuendorf led the Goats to a grand final at the end of March after falling in the semi-finals the year before.

Being recognised for his individual performances was much appreciated but the Forest Hill skipper would have preferred to be holding a different trophy at the end of the campaign.

"It still means a lot to me but it doesn't mean as much as the premiership,” Neuendorf said.

"Overall we had a pretty good season.

"There were just a few games we had to perform in and we didn't and we cracked under the pressure a bit.”

Neuendorf was also the division's top bowler, taking 32 wickets for a side he described as a "group of mates all playing for each other”.

LCA president Lance Pollock said a change of venue to the Forest Hill School of Arts for this year's presentation night created a special atmosphere for all involved.

"It was very good, the change of venue turned out to be good... there were plenty of people packed in,” Pollock said.

He was given the honour of awarding Trent Harm with an LCA Life Membership.

"He didn't expect it which was good, we were trying to keep it a secret,” Pollock said.

"Trent's done a lot for the association, he's been a registrar for over 15 years, before that he was a player and is an active umpire.

"He used to play for Lake Clarendon and won a couple of premierships.”

