Sandra Bullock stars as a mother getting her children to safety from an apocalyptic monster in new Netflix film, Bird Box. Picture: Supplied/Netflix
News

Birdbox challenge sparks Netflix warning

by Natasha Christian
3rd Jan 2019 1:31 PM

NETFLIX'S latest smash hit Bird Box initially caused a stir for it's jawdropping, graphic scenes and intense storyline.

Now the streaming platform has had to warn fans against trying a dangerous game, inspired by the grim movie, at home.

As the Sandra Bullock movie's popularity continues to grow, Netflix US has issued a warning to people attempting the "Bird Box Challenge."

If you haven't seen the movie, we won't spoil it for you.

But there's a boy and a girl in it who walk around blindfolded for majority of the movie's duration.

The pair are led by their mother, played by Bullock, who is also in a blindfold as she tries to navigate them to safety.

Bullock's performance in the movie is great, but it seems she's done such a good job that it's inspired fans to try and imitate it at home with their own kids.

Videos have been shared online of blindfolded parents running their also blindfolded children into walls, at speed.

Others show parents leading their kids blindfolded outside to the street before allowing them to see.

Another video showed a man with a beanie covering his eyes while apparently driving a car.

 

Understandably, Netflix is now concerned the movie's popularity and subsequent memes and viral games that have followed could lead to someone getting seriously hurt.

Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson in Bird Box. Seriously don’t try the Bird Box Challenge at home. Picture: Supplied/Netflix
Today the streaming platform warned: "Can't believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don't know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."

Fans of the movie have been having fun turning images of Bullock's blindfolded character into memes, but Netflix wants fans to keep their jokes onscreen. By the looks of the videos that have been shared of people attempting the challenge, Netflix's advice not to try it at home is fair enough.

birdbox challenge birdbox movie editors picks sandra bullock

