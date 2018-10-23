Netflix drops trailer for its first Aussie series

Elsa Pataky and Madeleine Madden in a scene from the TV series Tidelands.

Elsa Pataky and Madeleine Madden in a scene from the TV series Tidelands. Jasin Boland/Netflix

AFTER all the hoopla about Netflix investment in local content, the US streamer has dropped the first peek at Tidelands, its first Australian production.

Set in the fictional town of Orphelin Bay, Tidelands centres on a small fishing community with a mysterious group of people called Tidelanders.

To outsiders, they look like a hippy commune but they're actually half-human, half-siren. In Greek mythology, sirens are supernatural creatures that lure men to their deaths on the seas. Elsa Pataky plays the Tidelanders' leader, Adrielle.

Netflix has dropped the trailer and announced the series will be available to stream on December 14.

The series starts when a young woman named Calliope McTeer returns to Orphelin Bay after 10 years in juvenile detention and prison. Not everyone is happy to see her back, especially her brothers' associates in the family drug-smuggling business.

Cal (Charlotte Best) must uncover the town's dirty dealings, where everyone seems to be on the take, while contending with an impending identity crisis.

Many secrets to unravel

Judging by the short teaser trailer, fans of shows like Vampire Diaries, Siren and Charmed will want to take a gander.

Joining Best and Pataky in the cast are Madeleine Madden, Caroline Brazier, Peter O'Brien, Aaron Jakubenko, Jay Ryan and Macro Pigossi.

The series was created by Stephen M. Irwin (Secrets & Lies) who co-wrote the episodes with Dalip Sondhu.

Tidelands was filmed in Queensland and is Netflix's first sole Australian production. Its release comes on the heels of debate in the screen industry over whether Netflix should be subject to a content quota like those imposed on Australian TV networks.

Netflix has previously co-funded Australian productions including Glitch.

