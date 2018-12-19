Menu
Login
Merlin’s beard — that’s a lot of Harry Potter screen time.
Merlin’s beard — that’s a lot of Harry Potter screen time.
TV

Netflix drops major Harry Potter news

by Bronte Coy
19th Dec 2018 9:12 AM

MUGGLES - prepare for a magical summer.

Just days after Stan announced a major deal with Disney - which saw the company's best live-action and animated films and TV shows added to the service - rival streaming service Netflix has offered up a major surprise of its own.

The entire Harry Potter collection will be available to watch from January 15 - meaning hours of uninterrupted quality time with Harry, Hermione, Ron and the world of wizardry and witchcraft.

All eight films will be released via Netflix - Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets, Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, Harry Potter And The Order Of Phoenix, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2.

 

Merlin’s beard — that’s a lot of Harry Potter screen time.
Merlin’s beard — that’s a lot of Harry Potter screen time.

It's just under a month until they're all available - and fans are riddikulus-ly (sorry) excited:

editors picks harry potter netflix news

Top Stories

    All they want for Christmas is smiles

    All they want for Christmas is smiles

    News Hard work pays off for a family of Christmas light decorators who won the award for best decorated house in the region.

    • 19th Dec 2018 11:21 AM
    Council prepares region for years to come

    Council prepares region for years to come

    News Major projects to be monitored in the new year

    Lockyer's water fails in report

    Lockyer's water fails in report

    News Funding needed from council's outside of the Valley.

    Local Partners