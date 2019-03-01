Netball popularity reaches peak amongst seniors

DEVELOPING NETBALL: President of the Lockyer Valley Netball Association Lisa Harm is happy to see netball grow in the region.

Netball Lockyer Valley Netball Association is set to light up Cahill Park.

With the help of recent grants the association will fund the installation of lights surrounding the netball courts at the Gatton sporting facility.

Lockyer Valley Netball Association Lisa Harm said installing lights created an opportunity to grow netball within the region.

At present, only junior games are played at the facility, but Harm said the new lights created the opportunity for senior night games to be played at Cahill Park.

Playing senior games at Cahill Park would reunite the junior and senior competitions, which have been separated for the past 17 years.

The senior competition has been played at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre since 2002 and in that time the number of teams had quadrupled.

Harm said the competition had hit its peak with a record number of social teams registered with the organisation in 2019.

"We physically couldn't fit more social teams,” Harm said.

The organisation now hosts a total of 24 teams across the mixed and ladies competitions, which are played on a Wednesday night.

"It's good to see the competition grow,” she said.

But she said only way the association could expand the senior competition was to move to a new venue.

At present there were two hard courts and six grass courts at Cahill Park.

Harm said there were no plans to move the senior competition to the Cahill Park facility until there was at least six hard courts.

Expanding the number of hard courts at the facility was a long term goal of the association.