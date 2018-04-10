Menu
Login
Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood. Picture: AP
Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood. Picture: AP
Entertainment

Fleetwood Mac’s shock line-up change

by Staff writers
10th Apr 2018 10:19 AM

FLEETWOOD MAC has a new member and it's a familiar face.

Neil Finn will tour with the Gypsy rockers after they "fired" founding member, Lindsay Buckingham, according to Variety.

The former Crowded House hit-maker will join the band on a forthcoming tour, with dates and locations to be confirmed soon. There has been no announcement so far of Australian dates.

Finn will be joined by guitarist Mike Campbell, who used to perform in Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Neil Finn is joining Fleetwood Mac, whose members include Stevie Nicks. Picture: AP
Neil Finn is joining Fleetwood Mac, whose members include Stevie Nicks. Picture: AP

In a statement to Variety, Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood said: "We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realise that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style".

Lindsey Buckingham.
Lindsey Buckingham.

"We know we have something new, yet it's got the unmistakeable Mac sound.

"Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honouring that spirit on this upcoming tour."

Neil Finn.
Neil Finn.

A source told Variety that Buckingham had been "fired" from the group.

crowded house editors picks entertainment fleetwood mac lindsay buckingham music neil finn tour

Top Stories

    Little A's state titles prove a family affair

    Little A's state titles prove a family affair

    News The Fernvale siblings had a fruitful Little Athletics Queensland State Championships.

    Exhibition will honour poet Banjo Paterson

    Exhibition will honour poet Banjo Paterson

    Life Ferndale artists celebrate Banjo Patterson

    Bringing harmony and healing while fundraising for a cure

    Bringing harmony and healing while fundraising for a cure

    News Raising vital funds for the Luekaemia Foundation.

    Gatton Hawks are flying high after dominating Danes

    Gatton Hawks are flying high after dominating Danes

    News The trip to Pittsworth on Sunday proved a good trip for the Hawks.

    Local Partners