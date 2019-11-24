Neighbours paint picture of ‘gorgeous little girls’

NEIGHBOURS have paid tribute to two little girls whose lives were cut short in a shocking incident south of Brisbane yesterday.

Police were called to a home at Waterford West early yesterday afternoon when two little girls, aged one an two, were found unresponsive.

Paramedics were called to the scene but the children could not be revived.

A little girl adds to a growing collection of flowers and soft toys left near where two little girls died south of Brisbane yesterday. Picture: Attila Csaszar/AAP

Police declared a crime scene and began investigations, late last night confirming they had charged the little girls' mother with two counts of murder.

Kerri-Ann Conley, 27, will face Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Today, flowers and teddy bears lined a wire fence near where the girls were found, with police tape still visible as police continue their investigations.

A woman adds to a growing tribute to two little girls who died at Waterford West yesterday. Picture: Attila Csaszar/AAP

One woman, who did not want to be named, said she knew the family and "gorgeous little girls".

"They were always dressed beautifully and just happy little girls," she said.

"They were always out in the yard playing and they were always happy little girls, that's for sure. They were gorgeous little girls."

Police remain at the home at Waterford West south of Brisbane. Picture: Attila Csaszar/AAP

The woman, who witnessed yesterday's events, said emergency services did everything they could to try save the girls as neighbours looked on in shock.

"We just stood at the window all day just watching and hoping," she said.

"The police were carrying the girls out … their shirts were ripped open like they'd tried to save them."