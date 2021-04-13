Menu
Reports of a gun being fired in a Lockyer Valley street is being investigated after witnesses called police (file image)
Neighbours hear ‘gunshot’, police search for drive away car

Ali Kuchel
13th Apr 2021 12:24 PM
Reports of a gun being fired in a Lockyer Valley street is being investigated after witnesses called police.

Police attended a Lockyer Waters home at 4.10pm on Monday, after neighbours reported what sounded like a gunshot.

Laidley acting officer in charge sergeant Tony Harm said the weapon was allegedly discharged just once.

"There was a shot fired at Naomi Road. Someone went armed with a firearm and discharged that firearm towards an address on that road," he said.

According to senior sergeant Harm, there were people home at the time of the incident and they are assisting police with enquiries.

Police are appealing for information and the location of a 2010 silver Holden Barina hatchback with the registration plate 273 ZEL.

The Barina was seen leaving the Naomi Road area and police are wanting to speak with the occupants of the vehicle.

Anyone with information can call the Laidley Police Station on 5466 8000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

