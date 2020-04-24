Neighbours call triple-0 on ‘unattended’ Hatton Vale fire

BURN-OFF: Summerholm Hatton Vale Rural Fire Brigade first offer Jamie Reside said it was important to monitor even small fires when burning off. Photo: Ali Kuchel

TWO fire crews rushed to the scene of a fire in a Lockyer Valley town to find a large pile of branches and twigs ablaze.

It served as good reminder that, while it is a good time to burn off, there are guidelines that must be followed.

The fire was burning on a large property in Hatton Vale and reached more than 2m high.

Neighbours told firefighters the blaze had been started intentionally – and was just a part of the landowner’s burn-off efforts.

But firefighters could not find the landowner and there was no trace of water nearby to control the flames if the fire got out of control.

Summerholm Hatton Vale Rural Fire Brigade first officer Jamie Reside said all burn-off fires needed to be watched, even those too small to require a permit.

The size of the fire burning in Hatton Vale last weekend exceeded the 2 x 2m limit a fire could grow to without requiring a permit and, had something gone wrong, the situation could have gotten dangerous.

“For a permit fire, you should be in attendance at all times because it’s part of the permit requirement,” Mr Reside said.

“If it’s just a small fire, it should still be attended because the last thing we want is for the wind to come through or for something to happen.”

Mr Reside said the region had been experiencing very high fire danger lately but the risk during the next four days would be relatively low.

“It’s not necessarily the heat; you’ve got wind, heat, fuel availability that all make a high fire danger, like a little matrix,” Mr Reside said.

The lower fire danger predicted for the weekend lends itself to preparing properties for the future.

“Now is the time to be preparing your property by removing hazards,” he said.

“It may be burning off, it may be slashing, it may be weeding the garden, trimming the trees, all that sort of thing.”

To apply for a permit, visit the Rural Fire website and follow the links to “Find a Fire Warden”.

Permits are free and are required for fires larger than 2 x 2m.