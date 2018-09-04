Menu
CAR CRASH: A red Honda Odyssey crashed into the front of a Highview Avenue home.
Neighbour causes extensive damage in single vehicle accident

Meg Bolton
4th Sep 2018 4:44 PM

A GATTON family got the fright of their lives this morning when a neighbour crashed into the front of their house.

The incident occurred at 9:10am when a 64-year-old female driver attempted to reverse up her driveway on the opposite block on Highview Avenue.

Instead she hit the accelerator and lost control of the vehicle, causing extensive damage to the front of the house.

 

Home owner Safia Musa said she was attending to her sick child in a bedroom when she heard the crash.

"I heard a big crash and our house was shaking," Mrs Musa said.

"It was a big surprise."

No one was injured in the incident but fire, ambulance, police and council workers attended the scene to offer assistance.

Gatton Police Sergeant Dan Curtin said the driver was trying to move the vehicle out of the way so she could use a secondary vehicle when the accident occurred.

 

"She intended on reversing the vehicle and accidentally pushed on the accelerator and panicked causing her to accelerate harder and lose control of the vehicle in the garage across the road causing extensive damage to the dwelling," Sgt Curtin said.

Driver Doortje Unso said she didn't understand how the incident occurred.

"I went driving around the block and suddenly the car went flying," Ms Unso said.

Ms Unso was issued a $550 fine for driving without due care and attention.

