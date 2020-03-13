Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A dog saved by RSPCA workers from a property has staged an amazing return to health after her former owner was charged.
A dog saved by RSPCA workers from a property has staged an amazing return to health after her former owner was charged.
Crime

Neglected pup’s amazing comeback after rescue

by Dixie Sulda
13th Mar 2020 5:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Riverland woman has pleaded guilty to neglecting two dogs - one of which was so severely starved it had to be euthanised.

When the RSPCA found the surviving dog at a Riverland property it was severely emaciated. Picture: RSPCA
When the RSPCA found the surviving dog at a Riverland property it was severely emaciated. Picture: RSPCA

A 42-year-old woman pleaded guilty to three charges of ill-treatment of animals this week at the Berri Magistrate's Court.

She has since recovered in RSPCA care. Picture: RSPCA
She has since recovered in RSPCA care. Picture: RSPCA

The court heard the dogs had not been properly fed for at least four weeks.

The woman has been prohibited from having any animals until further notice.

RSPCA inspectors seized the dogs from a Riverland property following cruelty reports in April last year.

animal cruelty rspca

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEEKEND: 5 events happening in your area

        premium_icon WEEKEND: 5 events happening in your area

        News From bullrides in Mulgowie to markets in Ma Ma Creek, there’s plenty happening in your area this weekend.

        Dangerous drivers: four cases from court this week

        premium_icon Dangerous drivers: four cases from court this week

        News Driving offences make up the majority of cases that go before the Gatton...

        Council warned quarter of staff to be impacted by Covid-19

        premium_icon Council warned quarter of staff to be impacted by Covid-19

        News Planning is underway to ensure essential services continue to run in the Lockyer in...

        Why a rural town is losing land to the transport department

        premium_icon Why a rural town is losing land to the transport department

        News Road alignment issues on a small town’s main street have forced the local council...