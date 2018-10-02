Neaves starts strong for October premiership

RACING: Callan Neaves (centre) steers Flying Frankie during the mini trots at Marburg.

HARNESS RACING: Clarendon-based trainer Tess Neaves kickstarted the 2018-19 racing season with two wins at Marburg on Monday.

With Kensington Grove driver Gary Whittaker in the seat for both races, Neaves claimed race five with Riverleigh Jeff and race eight with Concentration.

Concentration, a bay gelding by American stallion Somebeachsomewhere, won by nearly 6m, defeating Greg Elkins' favourite Takitimu Express, who finished third.

"Concentration, he led for the whole race but he does this thing where he tippy- toes and procrastinates. He's terrible to watch, but he was good today,” Neaves said.

Riverleigh Jeff narrowly defeated Darrel Graham's Red Luck by a head after slotting into lead position when the race leader tired.

"He's tough, he doesn't mind doing a little bit of work,” Neaves said.

The two victories provide Neaves a good start to the Marburg Pacing Association's October premiership, with three race meets scheduled this month.

The premiership winner will take home nearly a tonne of grain thanks to sponsor Barastock, with the final race day held during the club's Oktoberfest on October 21.

"I wasn't going to put horses in the Oktoberfest meeting because I wanted to try the breweries,” Neaves said.

With a strong crowd at the races on Monday, club president Scott Neaves was impressed with the turnout.

"One of the objectives of the club is to get new people to the races and let them know harness racing exists.

”I was pleased to see the crowd seemed to be there right up until the last race,” he said.

The club was scheduled to host eight races, but with strong nominations it was offered a ninth race by Racing Queensland.

The next generation of junior drivers also displayed their skills with three mini trots races throughout the day.