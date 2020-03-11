Near perfect heifer sells for top dollar in time for Ekka

TOP QUALITY: Charnelle Elegenace achieved top price at the 10th Annual Chanelle Invitation Female & Genetics Sale on Saturday, selling at $14,000.

A NEAR perfect heifer has attracted top dollar at the annual Chanelle Invitation Female & Genetics Sale in Toowoomba – stunning even the breeder.

Charnelle Elegance 16 sold to John Weeks and family of Echuca, Victoria, for $14,000.

Charnelle Charolais stud principal Graham Blanch said the heifer attracted a lot of interest in buyers.

“(It was) very satisfying. I didn’t think she would probably make that much,” Mr Blanch said.

“But I knew she would sell very strongly she is probably equal to if not the best that we’ve ever produced here.”

The polled heifer, by Canadian Agribition Champion, CML Distinction, and out of a proven cow Charnelle Elegance 6, calved today, just three days after the sale.

“She was due two weeks after the sale, but she lasted three days, and she’s had a beautiful heifer calf … to the excitement of the new owners,” he said.

Elegance will be sticking around Queensland for the time being, likely to head into an embryo transfer program, but also in preparation for the Ekka in August.

With the Charolais World Congress being held in Australia this year and the breed also celebrating 50 years in the country, Mr Blanch was excited to see what Elegance could do at the show later this year.

“She will create a lot of interest because she’s very much a modern type in the fact that she’s not extreme in any way,” he said.

“Just a real lot of volume and softness. Very easy maintenance type of female and by some exciting new genetics.”

Charnelle Charolais stud principal Graham Blanch, Upper Tent Hill. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

Strong support returns strong sale

After a tough year of drought, Graham Blanch said the success of the weekend’s sale was pleasing.

A high-quality line up of 81 registered Charolais females met very strong competition with the dramatic change of season putting a lot of confidence into the market.

The bigger yard than last year’s 69 was also backed up by a strong clearance rate, with 71 finding new homes.

The average price this year was $4320, again up from $3398 last year.

“It just blew last year’s results away,” he said.

“It was a huge improvement and very solid sale, a lot of confidence.”

He added the continued support from vendors from around the state and country was welcome to see.

Embryos cleared 54 from 138 offered to average $572 each with a top of $1100. Achieving the top price was lot 19, Wakefield Amaze 10 x Advance Domino selling to Normanville Estate Family Trust Vic.

Semen sold well again with 1066 units selling from 1453 offered to average $59, topping at $600 per unit for Mac 2244 offered by Scott Freeman and selling to Darryl Hughes Gatton.

Three exclusive 10 straw semen packages from the Canadian bull Sparrows Seminole, offered by Ryan & Rachel Holzwart sold for $250 / straw

Highlights include:

Lot 30 Charnelle Elegance 16 (P) Acc G & K Blanch sold to John Weeks Vic. for $14000

Lot 40 Glenlea Estella 15th (P) (R/F) Acc Rod Binny sold to Wildes Pastoral Co NSW for $11000

Lot 32 Charnelle Friesia 21 (P) Acc G & K Blanch sold to CCJ’s Charolais Walkaraka for $8500

Lot 31 Charnelle Desire 25 (P) Acc G & K Blanch sold to CCJ’s Charolais Walkaraka for $7500

Lot 43 Palgrove Bronwin K367E Acc Ron Johnstone sold to BP & MJ Scheiwe for $7500

Vendor highlights:

Roderick Binny, Glenlea Charolais sold 3 to average $7833

Ryan & Rachel Bauhinia Park sold 2 to average $5250

Graham & Katrina Blanch Chanelle Charolais sold 21 to average $5047