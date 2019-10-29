NDIS clients make award possible for pest control team

THE day after winning the Home-Based Business Award at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards, Fezzy's Pest Control and Maintenance director Kelli Makey sent a photo and text message to all the NDIS clients her company helps.

She wanted to make sure they knew that the award would not have been possible without them.

"It made them smile - it was a big thing. I told them that without your support this would not be achievable and you should be proud that you're part of a home-based winning business," Mrs Makey said.

"I was over the moon."

Mrs Makey, whose husband Glen is a long-time Lockyer Valley local and fellow director, said the business began in 2016 as a sole trader, becoming a company in 2018.

Based in Laidley, Fezzy's services the Lockyer Valley, Ipswich and Brisbane. The company and its 14 staff offer pest control, house cleaning, yard maintenance and support for NDIS patients in the region.

"I manage it all from the office, Glen does the pest control and steps in if staff are away for yard maintenance, and other staff who are qualified for the support work, work with the NDIS patients," Ms Makey said.

"We get great support from the community. It's a family-oriented community and when times are low - like with the floods and fires - everybody gets in and helps.

"People are willing to bend over backwards to do what they can, and we're the same."

She said Fezzy's staff had been on standby recently to help those affected by fires threatening the town.

"The fire was a street over in Storr St, and Glen was trying to help the properties in front of us."

Mrs Makey said the reality of fire so close to their home and work had been "scary", however she had "kept things going" and liaised with staff who were ready to help NDIS clients in Laidley if needed as well as staff who kept clients in buildings near the fire calm.

"It's very important to be part of the community."

She said that as she has a grandson with a disability, she had become acutely aware of the difficulties people with disabilities faced and was inspired to start the NDIS support wing of the business.

"It's important to us to get people back outside their house and get them involved," she said.

"My grandson is now doing really well at school and when we take him to events he's not just stuck in his wheelchair because of the extra support available. I wanted that for him and others in the community.

"I get text messages from clients saying 'thank you, you have been a lifesaver' because they're starting to get their life back."

Mr and Mrs Makey host quarterly barbecues so staff can discuss the future of the business with them and "have an input as well".

Over the next 12 months, she would like to buy another vehicle for support workers and expand the company's pest control reach.

"As an employer, I want a company that is recognised by clients and staff for giving more than we take," she said.

"I want the service to be all about our motto: We are in business to give you peace of mind because we care."