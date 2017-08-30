NBN rollout delays confirmed in region

WHILE many suburbs in the region are still on track for NBN connection, the rollouts in Tallegalla, Prenzlau, Minden South and Glenore Grove North have been delayed until next year.

Queensland NBN Corporate Affairs Manager Kylie Lindsay said the new "ready for service dates” for Tallegalla was March 1, 2018, while Haigslea, Prenzlau, Minden South, Glenore Grove North were now scheduled for May 1, 2018 and Mt England for December 1, 2018.

The original schedule date for these suburbs was early this year.

Ms Lindsay was not able to provide further details surrounding the rollout delays before the Gatton Star's deadline yesterday.

"In relation to the fixed wireless sites in the region - Beins Mountain, Black Duck Creek, Gatton, Gatton North, Laidley South, Gatton East and Mt Berryman are currently under construction,” Ms Linday said.

"Each of these suburbs will be ready for service this year - except for Gatton East and Mt Berryman - which are expected to be ready for service in the second quarter of next year.”

Ms Lindsay confirmed Laidley, Plainland, Forest Hill, Laidley Heights, Laidley, Glenore Grove, Lockrose, Plainland, Regency Downs, Brightview, Kensington Grove, Regency Downs, Summerholm, and Hatton Vale were now ready for NBN service.

"Gatton, Placid Hills, Lawes, Lower Tenthill, Helidon, Marburg, Minden and Grantham are currently under construction and are expected to be ready for service in September and October this year.”

Ms Lindsay said of the 6,054 premises ready for NBN service in the region - 2,300 premises have been activated.

"These are excellent figures given that residents and businesses have until late next year to move across to the NBN before the copper wire is disconnected,” Ms Lindsay said.

How to connect to the NBN: The move to the NBN is not automatic - homes and businesses will need to take the following steps: