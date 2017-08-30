NBN rollout delays confirmed in region

WHILE many suburbs in the region are still on track for NBN connection, the rollouts in Tallegalla, Prenzlau, Minden South and Glenore Grove North have been delayed until next year.
Queensland NBN Corporate Affairs Manager Kylie Lindsay said the new "ready for service dates” for Tallegalla was March 1, 2018, while Haigslea, Prenzlau, Minden South, Glenore Grove North were now scheduled for May 1, 2018 and Mt England for December 1, 2018.
The original schedule date for these suburbs was early this year.
Ms Lindsay was not able to provide further details surrounding the rollout delays before the Gatton Star's deadline yesterday.
"In relation to the fixed wireless sites in the region - Beins Mountain, Black Duck Creek, Gatton, Gatton North, Laidley South, Gatton East and Mt Berryman are currently under construction,” Ms Linday said.
"Each of these suburbs will be ready for service this year - except for Gatton East and Mt Berryman - which are expected to be ready for service in the second quarter of next year.”
Ms Lindsay confirmed Laidley, Plainland, Forest Hill, Laidley Heights, Laidley, Glenore Grove, Lockrose, Plainland, Regency Downs, Brightview, Kensington Grove, Regency Downs, Summerholm, and Hatton Vale were now ready for NBN service.
"Gatton, Placid Hills, Lawes, Lower Tenthill, Helidon, Marburg, Minden and Grantham are currently under construction and are expected to be ready for service in September and October this year.”
Ms Lindsay said of the 6,054 premises ready for NBN service in the region - 2,300 premises have been activated.
"These are excellent figures given that residents and businesses have until late next year to move across to the NBN before the copper wire is disconnected,” Ms Lindsay said.
How to connect to the NBN: The move to the NBN is not automatic - homes and businesses will need to take the following steps:
- Contact your preferred internet service provider or phone company.
- If you have a medical alarm or alert (or a family member, carer or friend) register your details by calling 1800 227 300 or complete the online form at nbnco.com.au/medicalregister.
- If you have an EFTPOS terminal, fax or alarm system, call the provider of that service (for example your bank) to ask what internet or landline phone services over the NBN will support the device.
- If your building has an emergency lift phone and/or a fire indicator panel you are encouraged to register your details with nbn so these services can be identified by calling 1800 687 626.
- Choose a plan that suits your needs.
- Order your service over the NBN as soon as possible - premises have 18 months to make the transition to NBN.
