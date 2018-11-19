Naughty but nice treats just in time for Christmas

Paula Gray and Wendy Reuter at Grays Furniture at Gatton on October, 31.

Meg Bolton

ENJOYING restaurant quality sweets from home could be a reality for attendees of the Gray's Furniture dessert night.

With cooking demonstrations scheduled throughout the three-hour event, community members will learn how to make a variety of desserts from lemon curd tarts to pavlova.

Owner Paula Gray said her team were looking forward to sharing their love for cooking with others.

"Wendy and I have been cooking for a long time, so we are very passionate about cooking,” Mrs Gray said.

"Hannah is a chef and she's got heaps of quick and easy ideas that people wouldn't even know of.”

Germany's top selling cookware, Elo, will also be showcased on the night with discounts available to all in attendance.

"Come down and gather before Christmas to get some ideas of easy Christmas cooking on a budget,” she said.

"We have a large range of cookware in store, you don't have to go to Toowoomba,.”

The event will be held outside Gray's Furniture on Thursday, November 22 from 5:15pm.