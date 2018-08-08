National Tree day holds important lesson for students

TREE HUGGERS: Toyota Toowoomba's Jaccie Longstaff and Georgia Lee pose with Withcott State School students Adelaide Damrow and Matthew Preston during the school's tree planting activity.

TREE HUGGERS: Toyota Toowoomba's Jaccie Longstaff and Georgia Lee pose with Withcott State School students Adelaide Damrow and Matthew Preston during the school's tree planting activity. Dominic Elsome

STUDENTS across the Lockyer Valley took part in tree planting events last week to mark National Tree Day.

Withcott State School students spent last Wednesday morning planting trees and shrubs.

Toowoomba Toyota sponsored the day, and guest experience manager Georgia Lee said it was encouraging to see the students involved with improving the

environment.

"It's so good to see them getting involved with the environment,” Ms Lee

said.

"It teaches them to have respect for what's around you.”

Year 5 students Jasi Preston and William Florance pose with the tree they planted. Dominic Elsome

At Crayons Early Learning Centre in Hatton Vale, Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Michael Hagan helped students plant a lemon tree, after planting a Curl Tree at last year's event.

Director Sandra Christensen said the tree planting was just one part of the centre's sustainability program for children.

"We see sustainability as an essential element and part of a child's everyday learning, so as early childhood educators it's a really good opportunity to play an active role in helping parents and children understand issues, concepts and practices of sustainability,” Ms Christensen said.

"The children are so involved in it.

"They take it home, they tell their parents 'we've got to save our scraps for our worms' and 'can we get a compost heap going, can we plant veggies in our garden' so National Tree Day is only a small part of our sustainability program.”