Menu
Login
TREE HUGGERS: Toyota Toowoomba's Jaccie Longstaff and Georgia Lee pose with Withcott State School students Adelaide Damrow and Matthew Preston during the school's tree planting activity.
TREE HUGGERS: Toyota Toowoomba's Jaccie Longstaff and Georgia Lee pose with Withcott State School students Adelaide Damrow and Matthew Preston during the school's tree planting activity. Dominic Elsome
News

National Tree day holds important lesson for students

by Dominic Elsome
8th Aug 2018 8:00 AM

STUDENTS across the Lockyer Valley took part in tree planting events last week to mark National Tree Day.

Withcott State School students spent last Wednesday morning planting trees and shrubs.

Toowoomba Toyota sponsored the day, and guest experience manager Georgia Lee said it was encouraging to see the students involved with improving the

environment.

"It's so good to see them getting involved with the environment,” Ms Lee

said.

"It teaches them to have respect for what's around you.”

Year 5 students Jasi Preston and William Florance pose with the tree they planted.
Year 5 students Jasi Preston and William Florance pose with the tree they planted. Dominic Elsome

At Crayons Early Learning Centre in Hatton Vale, Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Michael Hagan helped students plant a lemon tree, after planting a Curl Tree at last year's event.

Director Sandra Christensen said the tree planting was just one part of the centre's sustainability program for children.

"We see sustainability as an essential element and part of a child's everyday learning, so as early childhood educators it's a really good opportunity to play an active role in helping parents and children understand issues, concepts and practices of sustainability,” Ms Christensen said.

"The children are so involved in it.

"They take it home, they tell their parents 'we've got to save our scraps for our worms' and 'can we get a compost heap going, can we plant veggies in our garden' so National Tree Day is only a small part of our sustainability program.”

Councillor Michael Hagan helps Crayons Early Learning Centre students plant a lemon tree.
Councillor Michael Hagan helps Crayons Early Learning Centre students plant a lemon tree. CONTRIBUTED
michael hagan national tree day sustainability withcott state school
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Local Woolworths to donate proceeds to drought relief

    Local Woolworths to donate proceeds to drought relief

    News Fernvale, Plainland Woolworths supermarkets get behind devistating drought

    • 8th Aug 2018 9:11 AM
    Darren Lehmann won't rush back into pressure cooker

    Darren Lehmann won't rush back into pressure cooker

    News The luncheon raised funds for the Withcott Rural Fire Brigade.

    Koala deaths prompt call for road signage

    Koala deaths prompt call for road signage

    News Speeding is said to be a contributing factor of the koala deaths.

    Gather your pennies for Withcott community auction

    Gather your pennies for Withcott community auction

    News Funds raised will support the Steve Jones Community Centre

    Local Partners