National rodeo final attracts international stars

VISITING QUEENS: Miss Rodeo Canada Brittney Chomistek and Miss Rodeo America Keri Sheffield, in Gatton, prior to the National APRA National Finals in Warwick. ALI KUCHEL

TWO international rodeo queens are eager to experience Australia's rodeo circuit - as long as they don't encounter any snakes or spiders.

Miss Rodeo Canada Brittney Chomistek and Miss Rodeo America Keri Sheffield have landed Down Under to attend the Australian Professional Rodeo Association National Finals in Warwick this weekend.

The duo stopped off in the Lockyer Valley on Monday, visiting popular tourist destinations before heading south to Warwick.

"Even in the States, we rodeo different in every state,” Ms Sheffield said.

"The events are all the same but each show has a different vibe and I'm excited to see how Australia rodeos.

"I'm sure I'll find similarities but also differences that I can take back home and tell people about.”

Ms Chomistek was excited to see the addition of campdrafting to the weekend card and the crowd that was expected to attend the event.

"I love watching the connection of a person with an animal,” she said.

"In team roping, you've got five brains working together - two humans, two horses and a steer.

"The fact that all comes together in a five-second run is amazing to me.”

The rodeo queens each competed in their home state quests before vying for their country's rodeo queen title.

Ms Sheffield's victory as Miss Rodeo America began with a win as Miss Rodeo Florida.

It progressed to a victory for her state, as it was the first time Florida had won the award.

"My goal was to make the top five, making it history for Florida,” she said.

Ms Sheffield is no stranger to the quests, having held a junior rodeo title and a Florida High School Rodeo Queen title.

Throughout the year, she made every effort to attend the "big rodeos”, trying to take time off from her job as a nurse whenever she could.

Ms Chomistek represented Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede in 2017 before taking out the Miss Rodeo Canada title this year.

She follows in the footsteps of her mother, Shelley, who won the title in 1986.

Ms Chomistek has ridden horses since she could walk and said her mother used a horse instead of a rocking chair when she was a baby to put her to sleep.

During their Australian tour, both women will be riding in grand entries, participating in hot laps and visiting schools and businesses.

They will be joined by Miss Rodeo Australia Ashleigh Grant, from Warwick.