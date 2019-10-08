National park blaze will take days to bring under control

The fire at Lefthand Branch Road has been upgraded to Prepare to Leave.

The fire at Lefthand Branch Road has been upgraded to Prepare to Leave. Ebony Graveur

THE fast-moving, out-of-control bushfire that forced evacuations in Thornton, Mulgowie and Townson has covered "a lot of ground” today.

West Moreton Chief Fire Warden and Area Director Paul Storrs said 11 water bombers were tasked to the Glen Rock National Park fire.

"It's quite a large event, it moved a significant distance from where it started,” Mr Storrs said.

He said the fire, which started in Glen Rock National Park almost a month ago, moved in a significant easterly direction and had crossed Mulgowie Road into the Thornton valley.

"We are continuing to work through that at the moment, it will be some time before that will be finished,” Mr Storrs said.

"People really need to be having their bushfire survival plans in place and use them its clear a lot of people didn't.”

A QFES spokesperson said the fire had burned through thousands of hectares.