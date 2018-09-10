Nation wide bass tournament to be fished in Somerset

HOME-GROUND ADVANTAGE: Gatton angler Garry Harman looks to take out the top spot at the tournament.

Fishing: After just two years as a professional angler, Garry Harman is preparing for at the Bass Australia Nation MoTackle $10,000 Invitational.

The competition will bring together the top 12 bass fisherman from around Australia to Lake Somerset this October in a bid to try and bag the heaviest Bass.

Harman said qualifying for the competition felt phenomenal.

"I really wanted to make it because Somerset is my home lake and I won a grand final there three or four years ago in my first ever year,” Harman said.

After claiming his first title on the lake, Harman went back-to-back winning the co-angler division golds at the Atomic B.A.S.S. Australia Nation Championship final in New South Wales in 2016.

Now competing at a professional level, Harman is looking forward to the tournament after placing sixth over the lengthy qualifying process, which "well and truly” secured him a spot in the $10,000 prize card tournament.

Gatton angler Garry Harman with his boat.Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton Star Tom Threadingham

Harman was also named runner-up Rookie of the Year during the qualifying rounds, where participants travelled thousands of kilometres from the Hunter Valley to Lake Boondooma.

"We've had six or seven tournaments throughout the year that started in November, each tournament you accumulate points with the position that you come,” Harman said.

"It's an event that's hard to do at times because there's so much time away from work and families, a lot of money is spent in it with your four-wheel drives to get you there towing your boats.”

With the Bass Australia Nation MoTackle Invitational Tournament a lot closer to home, Harman is looking forward to using his local knowledge to his advantage.

"Being on the home lake I've got an upper advantage to a lot of other guys that have to travel 12 hours up here to fish it,” Harman said.

"Pattern recognition is probably one of the biggest things for these fish to be able to make it work and to be able to catch them successfully.

"I really need to spend as much time as I can on that dam, the fish regularly move throughout the dam with the different styles of weather, different time of year and how they feed and their patterns.”

Equipped on his $140,000 boat, the Australian legend boat importer said while he loved the competitive side of the sport, the mate ship was second to none.

"The fishing tournaments aren't just a go 'out there and compete, cut throat win at all costs', it's a mate ship thing where you get out there and catch up with the guys,” Harman said.

Anglers will compete in the competition across four days, in a knock-out style event, which will narrow the group down to six competitors for the final competition.