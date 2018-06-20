Nathan's '72 Dodge is a Demon on the drag strip

OLD-SCHOOL DEVIL: Nathan Berry's 1972 Dodge Demon during his road trip in the US. He brought the Demon home to Australia and races the muscle car at drag strips regularly.

OLD-SCHOOL DEVIL: Nathan Berry's 1972 Dodge Demon during his road trip in the US. He brought the Demon home to Australia and races the muscle car at drag strips regularly. Contributed

ITS big, it's loud, and after a bit of work it's a demon on the drag strip - everything Nathan Berry was looking for in a classic American muscle car.

His 1972 Dodge Demon certainly turns heads - Mr Berry estimates there would only be 12 examples of the Demon in Australia.

"Mine has got a big block (engine) in it and there'd only be a handful that have big blocks in them around the joint,” he said.

"It turns heads because not many people know what it is; people don't understand it.”

Dodge Demons are rare even in the United States, as they were only produced in 1971 and 1972.

Mr Berry and his wife flew to California in 2014 as part of his 30th birthday celebrations to fulfil a lifelong dream of his - to buy a car in the US.

"Ever since I was a little kid, I thought if I went to America I'd buy a car and bring it home,” he said.

Mr Berry had been eyeing off several cars before heading to the US, but the Demon had caught his eye in particular.

"I couldn't let it go,” he said.

"It's big, it's loud, it had two doors and big tyres - everything that's cool in muscle cars.”

After buying the car, he and his wife took advantage and went on an old-school American road trip.

"We drove it around there for a month before we shipped it home, out to Nevada and Vegas and then back into southern California with it,” he said.

After shipping the car back to Australia, Mr Berry and his friend set about giving the Demon a complete mechanical makeover - including replacing the original motor with a big block 440 out to 452, a stronger differential, larger breaks and replacing the gearbox with a four-speed set-up including a custom-made clutch.

"We've rebuilt the whole drive line, basically everything below the body has been changed. It's almost a full race car now,” he said.

Mr Berry now takes the Demon to the drag strip as often as he can.

His fastest time to date is 11.95 seconds, and he hopes to bring this down to the low-11s.

It may be a while before the Demon hits this target after a mishap at its last outing.

"I broke it a week ago so it's probably going to be a couple of months before I get it fixed. I blew the engine to bits,” Mr Berry said.

But he is looking on the bright side, saying "it's always good fun” working on the Demon and he plans to upgrade it to go even faster.

"Next plan will be to shoot for 10 sec - so I'll build it bigger and better this time, make more horsepower and go faster again,” he said.

Mr Berry also addressed a special thanks to his wife Dayle.

"I better throw thanks to the missus in there, she's very supportive of everything I do. It's never an issue to do what we need to do,” he said.