Natalie Joyce: ‘We have completed our journey’

DAYS after Natalie Joyce let it all out in a tell-all interview with the Australian Women's Weekly, the estranged wife of our former deputy prime minister has revealed she can now "move forward".

In the interview published last week, Mrs Joyce unloaded on Barnaby and his new partner Vikki Campion over the very public affair and the decision to broadcast details of their new relationship in a controversial paid interview with Channel 7.

"I wasn't surprised she sold their 'exclusive' story, and certainly not surprised the $150,000 went to her child, but it begs the question, if Barney agreed to be a part of it, how could he allow his four girls to be overlooked?" she told the magazine.

"In saying that, I wouldn't want a cent of that money. It was all we could do to watch it without throwing a brick at the TV!"

Natalie Joyce talks about the "cathartic experience" of revealing all the AWW.

The mother-of-four said she would not "lie down" and that she was speaking out "so the girls feel empowered and know their mum stood up and defended our fine name".

On Facebook over the weekend, Mrs Joyce revealed how the experience has helped her turn a corner.

"This week I was proud to be featured in the AWW Rural Women's special," she wrote. "I found speaking to my trusted journalist friend Lizzie Wilson and the AWW team a cathartic experience.

"I implore that journalists and media outlets respect my story and not sabotage or transcribe as this factual story was deliberate to empower myself and my girls.

"We feel that we have completed our journey … our lives more forward from this point."

Mrs Joyce was not paid for the interview and described herself as normally very private.

The story followed Mr Joyce and Ms Campion's paid interview with Sunday Night where the pair, who recently became parents to their first son Sebastian, told Channel 7 they considered an abortion after receiving pressure from "people within the parliament".

Vikki Campion, Barnaby Joyce and their baby. Picture: Channel 7

"They came to me, they said, 'uh, you're pregnant and you have to get an abortion', and I said, 'it's too late, it has a heartbeat', and they said, 'if you don't, they're going to come after you'," Ms Campion said.

Mr Joyce said: "And they did."

The couple spoke about the affair. Mr Joyce claimed he was not the perfect partner but "perfect" doesn't exist.

"Show me a person who's had a perfect marriage and I'll show you a perfect liar." He agreed that he was "living a lie" towards the end of his marriage."

Ms Campion said it was never her intention to fall for Mr Joyce, who was her boss.

"I'm really sorry but you can't help, really, I couldn't help it," she said. "You can't help who you fall in love with."