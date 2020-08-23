Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

NASA warns of asteroid headed for Earth

by Isabel Vincent, NY Post
23rd Aug 2020 6:30 PM

 

According to NASA, this year could end with a bang.

Scientists recently spotted an asteroid on a direct collision course to Earth - projected to hit a day before the presidential elections in November.

The flying space object, known as 2018VP1, is expected on Nov. 2, according to the Center for Near Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The asteroid is 6.5 feet in diameter, according to NASA data, and first identified at the Palomar Observatory in California two years ago.

 

While the asteroid will come close to our atmosphere, the probability of it impacting earth is very small at just 0.41%.
While the asteroid will come close to our atmosphere, the probability of it impacting earth is very small at just 0.41%.


The space agency says there could be three potential impacts "based on 21 observations spanning 12.968 days, with the chance of a direct impact less than 1 per cent."

Rest assured, the agency has determined the asteroid probably won't have a deep impact, let alone wipe out the planet.

This article originally appeared on The Post and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as NASA warns of asteroid headed for Earth

More Stories

asteroid editors picks nasa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WRAP UP: 10 major headlines you may have missed this week

        Premium Content WRAP UP: 10 major headlines you may have missed this week

        Community Here’s your weekly wrap up of news from the Lockyer and Somerset.

        REVEALED: When new COVID restrictions will end

        Premium Content REVEALED: When new COVID restrictions will end

        News Here's the restrictions effective immediately

        IN HER WORDS: Premier’s personal plea to all of us

        Premium Content IN HER WORDS: Premier’s personal plea to all of us

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's message to everyone

        What we know about the new Queensland virus cases

        What we know about the new Queensland virus cases

        Health Nine new cases: What you need to know