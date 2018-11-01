Watts cast in Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts will star in the new Game of Thrones prequel. Picture: Getty

Naomi Watts will star in the new Game of Thrones prequel. Picture: Getty

GAME Of Thrones creator George RR Martin has accidentally leaked the name of the series' upcoming prequel.

It comes as Naomi Watts was confirmed to be playing the lead role last night.

The Sun reports that while the remaining details were meant to stay a secret, the author, George RR Martin, let slip the show's title on his blog.

Martin, who penned the books that inspired Game Of Thrones, was congratulating Watts on the job when he accidentally revealed more than he should have.

Confirming the new show's title, he wrote yesterday: "Casting is now underway for The Long Night, the first of the Game of Thrones successor series ordered to film.

"HBO has just announced the first cast member: Naomi Watts is coming on board as one of our stars … I could not be more excited. Welcome to Westeros, Naomi."

Giving even more insight into the spin-off, despite HBO's famous secrecy surrounding the series, he went on: "Jane Goldman scripted the Long Night pilot and will be running the show.

"She and her team are busy in London right now, neck deep in casting, and I expect some more names will be announced soon.

"Meanwhile, there are still a couple of other possible prequels in active development. I can't tell you the subject matter of those projects, no, sorry, wish I could."

The Sun Online has contacted HBO for further comment.

The prequel last night will take place years before the first episode of Game Of Thrones.

According to Variety, the British actress, 50, will play a "charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret".

Little else is known about the spin-off, but in Martin's books The Long Night refers to a lengthy period of darkness, which spread famine and terror across the Known World.

The series will air after the much-anticipated final series of Game Of Thrones, set to hits screens in spring 2019.

Watts has also signed on to play Gretchen Carlson in the Roger Ailes limited series The Loudest Voice in the Room in the works at Showtime.

Interestingly, Watt's BFF Nicole Kidman will also play Carlson in the Jay Roach feature film, which also stars Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron.

