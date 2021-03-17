NAMED: Woman accused of dumping Blake Riley’s body fronts court

NAMED: Kelly-Ann May Sinclair has appeared before court charged with tampering with a corpse, among a string of other offences.

A Glenvale woman accused of moving the body of Blake Riley which was found in scrub near Preston in January has appeared before the city’s Magistrates Court.

Kelly-Ann May Sinclair appeared dressed in watch house issue green tracksuit on 19 charges including interfering with a corpse, 13 counts of supplying a dangerous drug and five of disqualified driving.

The 36-year-old was not required to enter any pleas to the charges and no details of the police case were aired in court.

However, police claim Sinclair and Mr Riley were known to each other.

Her solicitor Troy Smith, of TWC Lawyers, told the court there would be no application for bail for his client and asked for an adjournment while a police brief of evidence was compiled.

Bushwalkers had come across the body of Mr Riley, 28, in scrubland on private property in Preston on January 7.

Police investigations by the Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch determined his death was non-suspicious.

However, police claim his body was dumped at the lookout to Toowoomba’s southeast after being taken from a private residence in Toowoomba on January 5 or 6.

There being no application for bail, Magistrate Howard Osborne remanded Sinclair in custody and adjourned the case for committal mention back in the same court on June 16.

