Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

NAMED: Warwick man with 3000+ child abuse images

Jessica Paul
3rd Aug 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 4th Aug 2020 6:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WARWICK man has walked free from court despite pleading guilty to possessing more than 3000 files of child exploitation material, including those in the most serious category.

Rage Moloney admitted to having the child abuse material on his laptop and two external hard drives when police raided his home in July last year.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Muir told the Warwick District Court hundreds of the images and videos fell into the "most heinous category", showing adults sexually abusing young children.

Mr Muir said the 22-year-old's involvement by obtaining and viewing the videos "supported a market for raping and exploiting children."

Defence counsel Jessica Goldie said her client devoted much of his time to caring for his terminally ill mother, and had relocated to Brisbane since the offending.

Ms Goldie added the 22-year-old had taken steps toward rehabilitation throughout the past year, and his psychiatrist's reference letter noted he was "highly unlikely to reoffend".

Community Newsletter SignUp

Judge Dennis Lynch denounced Moloney's crimes as "shocking and horrendous", and said they perpetuated the "disgusting sexual abuse of very young children".

However, Judge Lynch said the 22-year-old's youth, otherwise clean criminal history, and "appropriate expression" of shame and remorse showed promise for rehabilitation.

Moloney pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child exploitation material.

He was sentenced to 12 months' jail, which was immediately suspended for three years.

The 22-year-old will also be registered as a reportable child sex offender.

More Stories

Show More
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        premium_icon ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        Employment Queensland’s economic recovery will be slower and more workers will lose their jobs unless flexible industrial relations arrangements are extended after September

        • 4th Aug 2020 5:59 AM
        Hawks hope to reverse first game fortunes

        premium_icon Hawks hope to reverse first game fortunes

        Rugby League Hawks are confident they can “run laps” around next week's opponent

        Driver loses licence after refusing breath test seven times

        premium_icon Driver loses licence after refusing breath test seven times

        Crime A DRIVER has been given seven opportunities at a breath test, each time falling...

        Mayor slams ‘selfish’ behaviour that could lead to outbreak

        premium_icon Mayor slams ‘selfish’ behaviour that could lead to outbreak

        News WITH confirmed COVID-19 cases surrounding the Lockyer Valley, the mayor has slammed...