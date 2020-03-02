Menu
Our thoughts are with the loved ones we have lost this week.
NAMED: Tribute to all those who have died this week

Ali Kuchel
2nd Mar 2020 5:30 AM
OUR region has some truly wonderful people, and thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones this week.

Myrtle May Hughes (formerly Sippel)

Late of Gatton, Myryle passed away surrounded by her family on February 17, aged 96.

She is the beloved wife of Kevin (deceased).

She will be missed by Geraldine and Bevin, Marilyn and Alwyn, Wayne, Bradley (deceased) and their families.

Meryl had 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Arthur William Sargent

Lovingly known as Bill.

Bill passed away on February 14, aged 66 years.

He is the much-loved father of Reuben and Brione.

Jacoba Henrica Stevens

The dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Maria and Tim, Frank and Janelle.

Jacoba passed away on February 19, aged 73.

She will be missed by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

James ‘Jim’ Noel Lewis

From Lockrose, Jim passed away on February 17, aged 65 years.

