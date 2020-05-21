Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Roma man has been released on bail for multiple child exploitation charges.
A Roma man has been released on bail for multiple child exploitation charges.
News

NAMED: Man on multiple child exploitation charges released

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
20th May 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 21st May 2020 4:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEITH Kemp has been released on bail after spending eight months in custody for multiple child exploitation charges.

The 69-year-old Roma man who appeared in Roma Magistrates Court via video link from the Brisbane correctional facility on Tuesday was released on bail.

Kemp is facing one charge of making child exploitation material, three charges of possessing child exploitation material and one charge of unlawful stalking.

He has been in custody since September 16, 2019 which is the date police intercepted him.

Kemp has been granted bail on the conditions that he will not have access to the internet other than for the purposes of emailing, banking and legal proceedings.

Kemp who is yet to enter his pleas for the charges has had his case adjourned for mention on July 7 at 9am in the Roma Magistrates Court.

child exploitation court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why this town is already being asked to start saving water

        premium_icon Why this town is already being asked to start saving water

        News A small town disconnected from the Seqwater network is being asked to start taking steps to conserve water.

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Premier update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland

        Three arrested on 21 charges following Lockyer drug bust

        premium_icon Three arrested on 21 charges following Lockyer drug bust

        Crime Laidley Police have found three guns and several marijuana plants across three...

        Driver's quick thinking saved Hwy walker from death: Cops

        premium_icon Driver's quick thinking saved Hwy walker from death: Cops

        News A driver has done an 'exceptional job' avoiding a highway pedestrian