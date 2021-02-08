NAMED: Lockyer Valley drug offenders face court

From raids of homes to interceptions on the roads, these are the latest Lockyer Valley residents to plead guilty to drug offences in court.



Police find cannabis, meth during raid of Gatton woman’s home



Melisa Leanne Francis fronted court after police raided her Gatton home and found drugs and utensils on January 6.

Francis pleaded to three charges – possessing meth, possessing cannabis and possessing utensils, bongs and pipes that had been used - in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January, 25.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said police obtained a warrant to search Francis’ Railway Street address.

Police located inside the premises a water pipe and plastic drinking container along with 1.3 grams of cannabis in a bowl at Francis’ bedside, senior sergeant Windsor said.

A clip seal bag containing 1.11 grams of crystal meth was also found by police, senior sergeant Windsor said.

Magistrate Graham Lee referenced Francis’ two-page criminal history which he said contained a “strong history of drug offending”.

Magistrate Lee said Francis had been handed a suspended sentence in February 2020.

“Probation may allow for better support,” Magistrate Lee told the court.

Magistrate Lee sentenced Francis to 12 months’ probation.

Convictions were recorded.

Man forgets to take weed pipe on back seat, landing him in court



Brendan Edward Clulow was driving along Old College Road in Gatton when he was intercepted by police, landing him in court charged with drug offences.

Clulow pleaded guilty on Monday, January, 25, in the Gatton Magistrates Court to one charge of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used in connection with taking a drug.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said Clulow was pulled over by police in relation to other matters, however officers discovered a pipe that Clulow admitted he had used to smoke cannabis.

He told police he had used the pipe two weeks prior to police pulling him over and simply “forgot it was there,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

Clulow’s criminal history was tendered to the court.

Magistrate Graham Lee find Clulow $600, referred to SPER.

A conviction was recorded.

P-plater busted under influence of meth



Khonoom Brian Devenish-Hand pleaded guilty in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January, 25, after police intercepted him driving under the influence of drugs in February last year.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor said Devenish-Hand was the holder of a provisional license when he was intercepted by police on Laidley Road, Laidley.

A certificate of analysis confirming the presence of meth in Devenish-Hand’s saliva was tendered to the court.

Devenish-Hand’s solicitor, Mr Kevin Rose, said it was “the one and only time he’d dabbled in” taking the dangerous drug, meth.

“He was coming down from the drug when he was detected,” Mr Rose said.

Mr Rose said his client was “very ill” and suffering from a brain tumour.

Magistrate Graham Lee fined Devenish-Hand $350, referred to SPER.

Devenish-Hand was also suspended from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

