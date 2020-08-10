NAMED: Lockyer, Somerset mums behaving badly

Dodgy gardening, petrol drive offs, casually burning down someone else's home shifting the blame: This is what some mums in the region have been up to.

Dodgy gardening, petrol drive offs, casually burning down someone else's home shifting the blame: This is what some mums in the region have been up to.

EACH week without fail, Somerset and Lockyer Valleys parents who flout the law appear on charges ranging from fraud to drink driving - and everything between.

Here is a list of mums who have faced up to the questionable choices they've made in the past.

Dads, you're next.

1. A Lockyer Valley mum who knew marijuana plants were growing on her Ropeley property tore them from the ground before police arrived.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Shannea-Caroline Farrier, 21, "came clean" with police when they arrived at the home with a search warrant.

She pleaded guilty to two charges and a conviction wasn't recorded.

2. One mum from Gatton managed to disappoint her teenage son by ending up in court for unauthorised dealing with shop goods and drug driving.

The court heard Kristie Mae Cowap had driven off with a tank of petrol she hadn't paid for and had also been caught driving with traces of drugs in her system.

She pleaded guilty to two charged and a conviction was recorded.

3. A mum who burnt down a Brightview house 11 years ago - and then blamed the man who lived there - managed to dodge jail time due to her chronic illness.

Appearing for sentencing in the Brisbane District Court, Debbie Ann Bodero, now 49, was excused from standing in court due to her poor health.

She was found guilty of two charges and a conviction was recorded.

4. A bail-breaching mum heard she would one day face jail time if she continued to ignore the conditions of her bail.

Shannon Rebecca Renata, 36, faced court for a slew of charges, including breaching bail conditions, and told Magistrate Kay Ryan the process had been "one big scramble".

The court heard she had been guilty to the same charge four times previously.

She pleaded guilty to three charges and a conviction was recorded.

5. Sitting around a fire, a mum-of-nine warned her friends, these days, marijuana was often laced with meth by dealers.

The conversation took place as the group passed a joint among them and served as dire foreshadowing for the days to come.

Kristie Payne, Laidley, said in Gatton Magistrates Court she had only smoked a joint, despite meth showing up in her system.

Payne pleaded guilty to two charges and a conviction was not recorded.

