NAMED: Lockyer, Somerset drink and drug drivers

BAD CHOICES: Drink and drug driving is still a major issue during coronavirus lockdown.

DESPITE quieter roads and pubs and bars closed, police across the region have noted drink driving is still a problem.

Though the number of drivers caught drink driving has remained similar to normal, Laidley Police have noticed an increase in the level of intoxication in those caught.

In an effort to keep drivers accountable, the Gatton Star has compiled a list of drivers from the region who have recently pleaded guilty to drink driving or drug driving.

Caitlin Louise Axford was caught drug driving in Camira on January 7.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

The 22-year-old Hatton Vale woman pleaded guilty to a drug driving charge in Ipswich Magistrates Court earlier this month.

Richard Kevin Skelton was caught drug driving on January 18 on Walker’s Lane at Forest Hill.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

The conviction was recorded.

Laurence Roy Day was caught drug driving on January 14 on Gehrke Rd at Plainland.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for four months.

The conviction was recorded.

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty to drug driving in Gatton Magistrates Court on March 16, after he was nabbed driving with cannabis in his system while on a probational license.

Elizabeth Neuendorf, Lockyer Valley, was caught drink driving on February 20 on Murphys Creek Rd.

She was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for six weeks.

No conviction was recorded.

Paul Patrick Ray Lloyd was caught drug driving on January 14 on Gehrke Rd, Plainland.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for a month.

A conviction was recorded.

The 35-year-old tested positive to marijuana and was charged with drug driving.

He pleaded guilty in Gatton Magistrates Court on March 16.

Dion Allan Bradley was caught drug driving on January 20, on Patrick St, Laidley.

He was fined $500 and was disqualified from driving for four months.

The provisional license driver tested positive to marijuana following a roadside drug test and was charged with drug driving.

He pleaded guilty in Gatton Magistrates Court on March 16 and cited a strange reason to explain the marijuana.

“At the time we were working in a bushfire-affected area and there’s a property our there that’s riddled with marijuana plants,” Mr Bradley said.

Benjamin Phillip Bartz was caught drug driving on January 19 in Lowood.

He was fined $350 and lost his license for a month.

The 27-year-old Regency Downs man pleaded guilty to a drug driving charge in Ipswich Magistrates Court earlier this month.