NAMED: Lockyer, Somerset dads caught behaving badly

NAMED: Five dads who faced up to their unruly actions in Gatton Magistrates Court.

AS ALWAYS, Gatton Magistrates Court is a place to see examples of society's law-bending ways. A month ago, the Gatton Star published a list of some of the Lockyer Valley's and Somerset's mums behaving badly. This time, it's the dads' turn.

Here are five dads who faced court, in no particular order:

1. A GATTON father who turned up at his home drunk and couldn't work the lock smashed his way into the house.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Lasarusa Volanaba, 44, thought the locks had been changed when he arrived home on June 15 and kicked the door and forced the window in order to get in.

He pleaded guilty to wilful damage and another six charges.

A conviction was recorded.

2. THE father of a six-year-old who took to the Warrego Highway drunk, drove so badly his number plates were noted by a passing truck driver.

Moments later, Ngor Garang, 27, swerved around the truck, causing it to topple on its side at Helidon Spa.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Garang, who was disqualified from driving at the time, drove on, leaving the scene of the crash.

Pleading guilty to four charges, Garang landed a whopping five-figure fine and a jail sentence.

A conviction was recorded.

3. A BUSINESS owner and dad-of-two was caught harbouring illegal goods at his Plainland Tobacco shop.

When police searched the joint, they found meth and used pipes linked to dangerous drug use.

Edward Adiwinata, 44, told police the items were lost property left behind by customers which he kept for the purpose of training new staff.

He pleaded guilty to two charges.

No conviction was recorded.

4. ALREADY a father but soon to meet his second child, a Lockyer Valley man told his pregnant former partner he thought "abortion would be better".

Gatton Magistrates Court heard the man breached a domestic violence order when he spoke to the woman on the phone.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said the man also texted the woman saying, "If you were in front of me now, I would bash you; you don't know the people I'm hanging around with."

The man who can't be named in order to protect the victim, pleaded guilty to breaching the DVO.

5. CAUGHT with uncapped needles and syringes stashed under his mattress, a Gatton man with a 13-year-old son said he was "most embarrassed".

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Bradley Kowaltzke, 45, wasn't home when police searched his bedroom but was linked to the drug-related items they found.

He pleaded guilty to two charges.

A conviction was recorded.

