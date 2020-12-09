NAMED: Lockyer man filmed up teen’s dress in local supermarket

Generic image of the new iPhone 4 from Apple. Mobile phone

ARMED with a phone, a 21 year old Lockyer Valley man preyed upon a teenage girl, taking photos up her dress in a supermarket aisle.

On Monday, the court heard that Isaac Reuben Green was caught squatting on the ground with his camera phone pointing up the dress of an unknowing 17-year old girl.

In a disturbing case, the girl was browsing the shampoo section at Woolworths Plainland on September 14, when she noticed Green was squatting in an unusual position on the ground.

His camera phone was pointed towards her legs and up her dress.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor told the court that Green, 21, thought the girl was 18-years-old.

The teenager, feeling concerned, walked further into the store and observed Green continuing to follow her, holding his phone in a similar matter, senior sergeant Windsor said.

“The victim was concerned, she was wearing a dress on this occasion and the behaviour of the male person made her feel uncomfortable,” he said.

She left the store, but passed on the complaint to staff, and got the man’s vehicle details, which were passed on to police.

Police were able to verify the incident using the supermarket’s CCTV footage.

On October 6, police fronted Green’s home with a search warrant, where he admitted to taking the photographs.

“He believed the female to be above the age of 18 and told police that he had deleted the photos he had taken,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

Police inspected the phone, which was facilitated by Green, and didn’t find any images.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of observations or recordings in breach of privacy – genital or anal region.

Green was represented by duty lawyer James Ryan, who said his client had been to three counselling sessions since the ordeal.

“He can’t explain his behaviour at the time, but is very embarrassed by it,” Mr Ryan said.

“He does have a girlfriend and I’m sure he wouldn’t want her to be subject to the same sort of treatment.”

Green appeared before the court with no criminal history.

He works as a car detailer for Mazda Toowong.

Magistrate Graham Lee was not impressed with the man’s actions.

“I hope you never come back to court, but if you do, you will have a criminal history,” he said.

Green was fined $500, referred to SPER, and no conviction was recorded.