NAMED: Drunk, drug drivers who fronted Gatton court

NAMED, SHAMED: Ending up in court is better than killing someone on the road.

DRIVERS who take to the roads while intoxicated put the lives of others at risk.

Ending up in court is one of the less serious outcomes drink or drug driving can lead to.

Here is a list of offenders who pleaded guilty to drink or drug driving in Gatton Magistrates Court last week.

William Leslie John Carpenter was caught driving with a drug in his system in Grantham on February 26.

He was fined $700 and lost his license for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

Andrew James Bromley was caught driving with alcohol in his system on March 22.

The 32-year-old was pulled over at 3.30am on the Warrego Highway in College View and blew 0.060.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $400.

A conviction was recorded.

Brittany Anne Engel was caught driving with a drug in her system on North St, Gatton on November 2, 2019.

The 23-year-old was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

Reily James Cassidy was caught driving with a drug in his system on March 6, on Laidley Plainland Road.

The 18-year-old was fined $400 and lost his license for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

Justin Alexander Carlson was caught driving with a drug in his system while his license was disqualified by court order.

The farm worker was on a six month disqualification when he was pulled over on March 13, while driving on Crescent St, Gatton.

He was fined $1500 for both offences and lost his license for another 18 months.

A conviction was recorded.

Benjamin Craig Cook was caught driving with a drug in his system on Railway St, Gatton on March 6.

The 43-year-old was fined $350 for the drug driving offence.

He lost his license for a month and a conviction was recorded.

Ty Carino Coutts was caught driving with alcohol in his system on March 14.

He was pulled over at 9.29am, when driving on Mulgowie Rd, Laidley South and blew 0.054.

He was fined $300 and lost his license for a month.

No conviction was recorded.