Three men have pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gatton Magistrates Court this week.
NAMED: Drink drivers who faced Gatton court

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
30th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
EACH week, a plethora of people caught breaking the law face Gatton Magistrates Court, many of whom are facing charges relating to poor driving.

Here are three drivers who pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday:

Wade Anthony Halley

Wade Halley was driving on Mosman Street in Charters Towers when he was caught drink driving.

The court heard he had been pulled over by police for a roadside breath test at 10.30pm on February 7.

Tests showed Halley’s blood-alcohol level was 0.099 at the time.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving while over the general alcohol limit.

Magistrate Damien Carroll fined Halley $500 and ordered he install an alcohol ignition interlock into his car.

He was also disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

Nathan John Trott

Nathan Trott was driving on Mulgowie Road, Laidley when he was pulled over by police for a random breath test on March 14.

The court heard Trott had spent the previous night at the Mulgowie bull ride and had driven home after camping overnight, thinking he was “fairly safe” to drive.

The roadside breath test returned a reading of 0.099 and Trott was charged with drink driving over the general alcohol limit.

He entered a guilty plea to the charge, but the case was adjourned until September 7, for when Trott would be able to apply for a work license.

Michael Colin Clarke

Michael Clarke was driving on Eastern Drive, Gatton, when he was pulled over by police on June 27 just before midday.

The court heard a roadside breath test returned a positive reading and, at 0.108, confirmed Clarke was above the middle alcohol limit at the time.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while above the middle alcohol limit and asked to be granted a work license so he could drive to and from work.

The request was granted.

He was fined $500 and lost his license for five months.

A conviction was not recorded.

