NAMED: Christmas drink driver twice the legal limit in court

A Lockyer Valley man who was charged after he drove while two times above the legal blood alcohol limit has been fined and disqualified from driving.

The court heard Alan Inglis Bond was driving on Gatton-Helidon Road, at Grantham, December 23, when he was pulled over by police at 6.40pm.

He pleaded guilty to the offence in the Gatton Magistrates Court on January 4.

Police prosecutor Narelle Lowe said police could smell alcohol on Bond's breath and found an open glass container of liquor on his car next to the gear stick.

Bond recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.117, Senior Constable Lowe said, which is more than twice the legal limit.

Bond told the court he wished to apply for a work licence so he could continue to work as a truck driver for his father's business.

Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll explained the application process to Bond.

"You need to answer this question bluntly, are you going to lose your job if you don't have a licence," Mr Carroll said.

The magistrate told Bond he would have to file two affidavits in order to obtain a work licence to drive his truck.

After Bond deemed that he would be unable to file the required affidavits to the court he decided to plead guilty to the offence.

His criminal history and traffic records were tendered to the court.

Bond was fined $500 and disqualified from holding a driver's licence for three months.

He was given one month to pay for his fine, and if unable must undertake 25 hours of community service.

No conviction was recorded.