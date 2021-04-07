NAMED AND SHAMED: Mums-to-be on wrong side of law

From a mum-to-be who stole a pram and perfume, to a teenager who caused a food fight, these pregnant ladies have faced a court for the crimes they've committed.

MARKAYA JAY BARSLEY

A PREGNANT woman was busted attempting to steal baby clothes from a Townsville store and was later found in possession of a sawn off shotgun.

Markaya Jay Barsley Amory pleaded guilty to five offences including possessing a firearm and stealing from Myer at Stockland Shopping Centre.

The court heard she was in the company of a man on January 4 when she entered the Myer store on Nathan St while pushing a shopping trolley.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Todd said witnesses reported seeing a pregnant woman pushing a trolley with a dog's bed inside.

Sgt Todd said Barsley hid baby clothes and a man's shirt inside the dog bed before heading for an exit.

***

CHELSEA LOUISE BERGHOFER

TOWNSVILLE shopping centre diners were forced to take cover after a verbal tiff broke out between two women in the food court.

Chelsea Louise Berghofer, 18, was at Stockland Townsville Shopping Centre on September 2 this year when the outburst occurred.

Police prosecutor Tasman Murphy said at 12.25pm police were called to a disturbance in the crowded food court.

"The defendant has been seen yelling at another young female … telling the other girl to f--k off and other obscenities," he said.

"She has thrown a drink across the food court spilling all over the floor while continuing to scream at the other girl."

Chelsea Louise Berghofer was placed on a $250 recognisance to be of good behaviour for three months for commit public nuisance.

***

JAHLI KIA-ANN BERZINSKI

A mother-to-be who was busted by police trading drugs for a haircut was living out of her car at the time of her offending.

Police attempted to intercept Jahli Kia-Ann Berzinski, 25, on August 20 last year driving in West End.

The Townsville Supreme Court heard Berzinski sped off but was identified by police a short time later sitting in her parked car at a West End address at 3am.

A police search found 6.247g of methamphetamine, $650 cash, unused needles, digital scales, unused clip seal bags, a smoking utensil and a police controller traffic sign.

Jahli Kia-Ann Berzinski, 25, was sentenced for supplying dangerous drugs.

***

A mother of two, who was seven months pregnant was given a wake-up call when one of her children ingested ice, while she was on a drug bender.

The woman, 24, who cannot be named for legal reasons, racked up 21 charges, during the bender.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard the woman was driving along Dalrymple Road at 12.22am on February 10 last year when she ran a red traffic light while speeding to avoid police.

A taxi driver narrowly missed colliding with the woman's vehicle.

Police prosecutor Tim Madsen said at 2.55pm on May 15 the woman was spotted by police speeding in Gulliver.

"She swerves on the incorrect side of the road on McDonald Street, overtaking vehicles and narrowly avoids a head on collision with traffic travelling in the opposite direction," he said.

"Then on Mooney Street she crosses on to the incorrect side of the road, she is observed cutting corners and travels across designated bicycle and bus lanes and accelerates again on the incorrect side of the road."

***

TEALIA ROSE FORREST

A MOTHER-to-be who dealt drugs to teenagers has been given a second chance to get her life on track.

Tealia Rose Forrest pleaded guilty in Townsville Supreme Court for a series of drug-related charges including supplying and trafficking marijuana.

She was released on probation on Monday, with her lack of criminal history and her pregnancy saving her from a possible four-year jail term.

The court heard Forrest had been selling drugs with her mother, Tania Rose Forrest, for about 12 months but it all started to unravel when she began supplying teens at a Townsville high school.

After she supplied marijuana to one teen, one of their friends wanted the drug, then friends of friends became buyers.

***

DANNIKA ANGEL ARCHER

A PREGNANT woman who purposely spurted her blood throughout a hospital ward while hurling abuse at staff has been slapped with a fine.

Dannika Angel Archer presented to the Townsville University Hospital with abdominal pain on August 8 this year.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard Archer became aggressive and verbally abusive towards the hospital staff while she was being assessed.

Police prosecutor Erin Collis said Archer then pulled her cannula out of her left hand causing blood to flow.

"The blood has spray on the bedding, floors as well as the staff attending to help her. She has left the bed and walked towards the exit while continually throwing her arm around," she said.

Dannika Angel Archer pleaded guilty to conduct causing a public nuisance.

***

SHAYNE CRYSTAL SYMONS

Standing tearfully in court, staring down a potential 14 year prison sentence for spitting on a police officer, was not how heavily pregnant Shayne Crystal Symons imagined her 21st birthday.

Knowing confronting footage captured by a police officer's body camera would be presented as evidence, she begged her family not to come inside Townsville's District Court room to support her during the Thursday morning sentencing.

Police prosecutor Carley Hoyer said the three minute clip was captured at 1.30am on New Year's Day, 2020 in the Townsville nightclub precinct.

It showed Symons in a highly intoxicated state, explaining to police officers that her friend had recently been punched in the throat while trying to break up a fight.

When police ordered her group to move on, she became belligerent before throwing a cup of water into the face of an officer.

Shayne Crystal Symons pleaded guilty to the serious assault of two police officers in Townsville District Court.

***

KYLIE MAREE ANDERSON

A drug dealing pregnant mum of three who was unaware she was with child at the time of her offending has broken down in tears after escaping a jail term.

Kylie Maree Anderson, 38, appeared in the Townsville District Court and pleaded guilty to 39 charges including supplying dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

The court heard Anderson was intercepted by police who found drug related items in her vehicle.

An analysis of Anderson's phone located text messages supplying drugs between 10 April to 20 May 2017.

Crown prosecutor Siobhan Harrison told the court a search warrant was executed at Anderson's house on October 6.

Police uncovered pharmaceutical drugs, a syringe, a clip seal bag containing crystal residue and a mobile phone, the court was told.

Kylie Maree Anderson sentenced to two years' jail for supplying drugs.

***

FAITH ALKIRA HUXLEY

A WOMAN who stayed "underground" while she was pregnant has revealed why she handed herself into police in relation to drug and property offences once she gave birth.

Faith Alkira Huxley pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of fraud and eight other offences when she faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old's criminal activity took place in 2015 and 2016. Magistrate Cathy Wadley heard Huxley had been associated with the wrong crowd, had a difficult personal life and was a drug user during her offending.

Huxley was with others during each instance of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and Mrs Wadley said she accepted the 24-year-old did not steal the car on either occasion.

Fingerprints lifted off one of the cars linked Huxley to the vehicle.

Faith Alkira Huxley pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of fraud and eight other offences at Townsville Magistrates Court.

***

TORY CASEY NUTE

A couple who stole a woman's car at knifepoint politely asked their victim how they could return the vehicle to her before driving away.

Owen Kenneth Matthew Carpenter, 20, and Tory Casey Nute, 18, were on holiday in Townsville at the time of the robbery on March 18 this year.

The Townsville District Court heard Carpenter and Nute approached a 23-year-old woman loading groceries into her car in the CastleTown Shopping Centre car park about 6.30pm. Carpenter asked to use her phone to call a cab but she replied she did not have credit on her mobile.

The court heard Carpenter asked the woman if there was a bus to Kelso and she replied she wasn't sure.

At that point Carpenter lifted his shirt to reveal a kitchen carving knife tucked into his pants.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Payne told the court Carpenter told the woman "give me the keys".

The victim handed over her keys and Carpenter gave them to Nute and told her to drive.

Carpenter then asked the woman her address so he could drop the car back to her later that night.

***

Originally published as NAMED AND SHAMED: Mums-to-be on wrong side of law