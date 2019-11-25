Menu
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
NAMED: Prison guards face court after CCC investigation

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th Nov 2019 1:30 PM | Updated: 4:23 PM
SEVEN officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre faced court today for the first time after the state's corruption watchdog charged the guards following an investigation into the jail.

The seven officers are facing 12 charges ranging from misconduct to assault.

The Crime and Corruption Commission laid the charges after an investigation assisted by Queensland Corrective Services and the Queensland Police Service.

The investigation focused on allegations of corrupt practices in the Capricornia Correctional Centre by custodial corrections officers, supervisors and managers.

Today was the first time the seven officers had their matters heard in Rockhampton Magistrates Court, each seeking an adjournment.

Arthur Edward Aspinall was charged with one count of disclosing a confidential document, which allegedly relates to a CCC hearing. His matter was adjourned until December 6.

Garth Phillip Grant was charged with two counts of misconduct in relation to public office. His matter was adjourned until December 16.

Keith William Johnson was charged with one count of misconduct in relation to public office. His matter was adjourned until January 22, 2020.

Neil Alfred Many was charged with one count of misconduct in relation to public office. His matter was adjourned until January 22, 2020.

Christopher John Muggeridge was charged with three counts of misconduct in relation to public office. His matter was adjourned until January 20, 2020.

Phillip John Story was charged with three counts of misconduct in relation to public office. His matter was adjourned until January 22, 2020.

Melita Jane Williams was charged with one count of common assault. Her matter was adjourned until December 19.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

