IN COURT: Here is the list of everyone appearing in front of the Roma Magistrates Court next week.
NAMED: 40 people ‘appearing’ in Roma Magistrates Court

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
14th May 2020 6:00 AM
EVERY month a number of people appear in the Roma Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Roma Magistrates Court next Tuesday, March 19.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Barbour, Sonia Lee, Mrs

Bentley, Brett James

Bienke, Clinton James

Blake, Joedyn James

Boon, Cameron Michael

Bound, Chloe Julie, Miss

Brooker, Liam Trent

Burns, Roseanne Lee

Clifford, Deatch Samual

Cooke, Justin Brian

Couchy, Nathan Cyril James

Delaney, Bowdie Steven Richard

Derrick, Nicholas Harley, Mr

Fraser, Robert Raymond

Hall, Joshua Kenneth, Mr

Hayman, Maurice Peter

Herbener, Hannah Mary

Hurzlmeier, Braydon Lance

James, Kyle Richard John

Justrandy, Bruce Alan Peterson

Kemp, Keith

Khadka, Pratik

Klaas, Robert Jeffrey

Lake, Melinda Alison

Lake, Myanna Rose

Mailman, Shawn Todd

McKellar, Edward James, Mr

Mitchell, Mervyn John, Mr

Mitchell, Troy Henry

Nolan, Dallas Peter

Oliver, Rose Marie

Ramsey, Liam Paul

Sergent, Michael Andrew Arthur

Titsas, Marc Anthony

Turnbull, Nigel Robert, Mr

Walker, Dallas James, Mr

Weribone, Gordon Albert

Wyman, Kelvin Shane

Wyman, Leah Sherrie

Yates, Wade Dominic

