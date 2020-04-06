Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COURT: These are the people appearing in the Mitchell Magistrates Court next week.
COURT: These are the people appearing in the Mitchell Magistrates Court next week.
News

NAMED: 19 people ‘appearing’ in Mitchell court today

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
2nd Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY month a number of people appear in the Mitchell Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Roma Magistrates Court today, Monday 6.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

  • B
  • Barber, Christopher William, Mr
  • Barber, Garry Raymond Brodie, Mr
  • Ferguson, Dustin Graham
  • Goddard, Andrew Richard
  • H
  • Hamilton, Noel Vallas
  • Hollier, Robert Bruce Kenneth, Mr
  • Lake, Harold John
  • P
  • Purcell, Tony Dunmore
  • Ramsey, Cheristal Faye
  • Ramsey, Nathan James
  • Redding, Joseph Douglas, Mr
  • Rowe, Rex Edward
  • Sallway, Matthew Phillip, Mr
  • Thompson, Crystal-Anne Danielle
  • W
  • Wise, Daniel John

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DETAIL: Virus number remains stable in West Moreton

        premium_icon DETAIL: Virus number remains stable in West Moreton

        News The number of cases has stagnated after rising for three weeks.

        CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        News ‘Someone was having a major meltdown … followed by security telling him that he was...

        Prisoner climbs off roof of jail

        premium_icon Prisoner climbs off roof of jail

        News The prisoner was on the roof for a short while before deciding to climb down.

        Storms predicted as rain system rolls into the southeast

        premium_icon Storms predicted as rain system rolls into the southeast

        Breaking BOM says chance of a storm as rain system rolls in