'ONGOING FEUD': Police reveal more details on stabbing

LATEST: AN ONGOING feud between two 17-year-old youths led to one being stabbed in the chest at Nambour, police allege.

The victim is now in The Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane in a "critically unstable" condition.

The other boy has been charged with attempted murder after police allegedly located him with the knife several hours later.

The altercation between the teenagers occured at the pedestrian subway at Nambour train station just before 5.30pm yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Hurst said there had been history between the youths, but an exact motive for the stabbing was unclear.

"There were a number of people in the subway underpass ... and when these two boys came together there was a physical altercation which took place," he said.

"I understand there was some conflict between these youths before the physical altercation."

Sen-Sgt Hurst said hospital staff had described the boy's condition as "critically unstable at this stage".

"I don't exactly what internal organs have been damaged, but there is significant trauma to this young man and it is a significant injury," he said.

The alleged perpetrator was located at a local residence later in the evening with a knife, Sen-Sgt Hurst said.

Police remained at the scene today collecting evidence and analysing blood spatter to "try and establish what's happened".

Police have also reviewed CCTV footage which captured the incident.

Detectives are calling for any other witnesses to come forward.

The stabbing victim was airlifted from Nambour Hospital to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, then later to Brisbane’s The Prince Charles Hospital. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

