Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was arrested naked and hiding in a garage in Melbourne’s inner north. Picture: iStock
A man was arrested naked and hiding in a garage in Melbourne’s inner north. Picture: iStock
Crime

Naked man arrested hiding in garage

by Jack Paynter
22nd Jul 2020 7:31 AM

A Melbourne man has been arrested naked and hiding in a garage with police allegedly uncovering guns and drugs in his car.

Police were called to Pascoe Vale on Tuesday morning after witnesses reported a man had leapt from his car and started running though parkland.

Witnesses told police the man started removing his clothing as he was running through the park about 10am.

When officers caught up with the man, they found the 24-year-old naked and hiding in a garage.

Senior Constable Adam West said officers searched his Toyota Corolla where they allegedly discovered two loaded firearms, cash and a commercial quantity of drug.

The Pascoe Vale man was charged with commercial drug trafficking, possessing a firearm and traffic offences.

He was remanded to face Melbourne Magistrates' Court.

﻿jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Naked man arrested hiding in garage

More Stories

arrest crime drugs garage guns melbourne naked man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One in four sports clubs on brink from pandemic

        premium_icon One in four sports clubs on brink from pandemic

        News A cash injection of hundreds of millions of dollars is needed to save a quarter of Queensland’s community sports clubs from the impacts of the COVID-19.

        Tributes reveal truckie escaped death before fatal crash

        premium_icon Tributes reveal truckie escaped death before fatal crash

        News He survived a terrifying ordeal in Grafton years earlier

        REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        premium_icon REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        Health "We’ve done around 442,000 tests in Queensland so far"

        UPDATE: Lockyer Valley truckie, 38, killed in hwy rollover

        premium_icon UPDATE: Lockyer Valley truckie, 38, killed in hwy rollover

        News A LOCKYER Valley man has died after a truck rollover on the Leichhardt Highway.