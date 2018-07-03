NAIDOC celebrations welcome all

PROUD OF CULTURE: Daniel Mackley, Kathleen and Michael Ott, Angela Bond and Idell Wadley show some examples of indigenous art and bush tucker that will be available at the NAIDOC Celebrations in Laidley next week.

COME together for a day of inclusion and learning next week as Spirit of the Valley hosts a celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations.

From 10am on Thursday, head down to Ferrari Park in Laidley to enjoy four hours of live entertainment, including a talent quest with a $200 prize pool, free workshops and activities including indigenous games, and as many as 50 market and information stalls featuring Aboriginal artists and local vendors.

Spirit of the Valley president Idell Wadley said the day was the perfect day out for the family and an important experience for everyone one.

"We'll be painting boomerangs, we'll doing rock art. We'll also have roo stew for anyone who wants to try,” Ms Wadley said.

She said the day was about inclusion and increasing understanding.

"The message we want to convey to everyone is that everyone is welcome, a lot of people feel or misunderstand that if they're not Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander then maybe they should go - and nothing could be further from the truth.” she said.

"We want everybody to come and celebrate with us, (it's) very much about inclusion.”

Ms Wadley said such events were important for the Lockyer Valley Aboriginal community, as both a reason to celebrate their culture and heritage and way to build connections and understanding with the wider community.

"We don't have a lot of opportunity to come together like this - so we really make the most of it,” she said.

"It's an opportunity for everyone to come together - not just Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people but for everyone - to celebrate and learn.

"A lot of people don't understand a lot about our culture and our history, and this is a really positive, nurturing way for people to come along and break down those barriers and under- stand our culture better, through song, through dance, through food.”

Ms Wadley said the event would not be possible without the support of several key groups.

"We've been very well supported by Lockyer Valley Regional Council, Lockyer Valley Trailers have paid for the deadly talent quest, and Sweet Valley Bakery have provided all the damper that we'll be giving away on the day,” she said.