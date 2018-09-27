Menu
Login
Slater and Gordon says it has filed shareholder class action proceedings against NAB over its sale of credit card insurance to ineligible customers.
Slater and Gordon says it has filed shareholder class action proceedings against NAB over its sale of credit card insurance to ineligible customers.
Money

NAB faces class action over card insurance

27th Sep 2018 10:06 AM

A LAW firm says it has filed shareholder class action proceedings in Federal Court against NAB over the sale of credit card insurance to ineligible customers.

ASX-listed Slater and Gordon alleges National Australia Bank and its MLC subsidiary engaged in unconscionable conduct, contravening the 2001 ASIC act, by selling insurance to card holders who were ineligible to claim.

""In the case of the life cover, the policy was of minimal value to many customers. NAB admitted as much in the Royal Commission," Slater and Gordon class actions principal lawyer Andrew Paull said in a statement.

Related Items

Show More
banking royal commission class action credit card insurance editors picks nab national australia bank

Top Stories

    Reflecting on role played by road warriors

    Reflecting on role played by road warriors

    News The convoy will roll into Gatton this weekend for the 15th time.

    • 27th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    Residents urged to be aware of koalas on the move

    Residents urged to be aware of koalas on the move

    News Dog attack is a timely reminder for residents to be aware of koalas.

    • 27th Sep 2018 10:41 AM
    Shifting demographics of home buyers

    Shifting demographics of home buyers

    News Market still positive

    Local Partners