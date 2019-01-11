Menu
National Australian Bank has been hit by an outage. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian
NAB customers hit by banking outage

by Staff writers
11th Jan 2019 2:52 PM

Australian customers of the National Australia Bank have been hit by an outage today affecting their ability to access money.

The bank has confirmed that customers are unable to access internet banking options and their mobile app.

They are still able to use ATMS and EFTPOS facilities and local branch services as usual.

In a tweet to customers today the bank stated: "Apologies to our customers who can't access internet Banking & the Mobile App at the moment - we're working to fix this ASAP. You can still access ATMs, EFTPOS facilities and branch services as usual."

The outage was felt across Australia as a map revealed hotspots in most states where custoemrs were experiencing issues with their banking.

A NAB outage map. Picture: Downdetector.com.au
WHile the NAB has been quick to respond to custoemrs, it hasn't stopped NAB customers from venting on social media.

