NAB bank closure end of a 'key service' in Lowood

WORRIED: Lowood resident Sandy Vigar in front of the Lowood NAB branch which will close in September. Lachlan McIvor

LOWOOD residents have been dealt a heavy blow with another bank branch in town set to shut its doors.

National Australia Bank customers will soon be left without a face-to-face service after the local branch announced it will close on September 12.

Following the departure of Westpac last year, only a Bendigo Bank branch remains in Lowood.

Sandy Vigar, who has lived in Lowood since 2011 and banked with NAB for 35 years, said the ramifications of the closure would be widely felt.

