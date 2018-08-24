Mystery tour proves a hit for seniors

YUM: Di Piggott, Awassi Queensland owner and operator, describes the many cheeses the dairy produces for a group of seniors during a tasting.

YUM: Di Piggott, Awassi Queensland owner and operator, describes the many cheeses the dairy produces for a group of seniors during a tasting. Dominic Elsome

IT WAS a tour full of surprises for 80 lucky senior citizensas they climbed aboard the Seniors Week Mystery Tour, organised by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

The group set off early on Monday for their first port of call - the Awassi Queensland sheep dairy at Grantham.

While there, they learned the process of milking the sheep, producing the cheese and also toured the avocado plantation on the farm.

From there they moved on to Junction View Hall where they were entertained by students from Mount Sylvia State School, and sat down for lunch with the students.

Participant Carol Snell said the day had been a great experience.

"It gets you out for the day and amongst other people,” Ms Snell said.

A council spokesperson said the event was a way to give back to seniors.

"Seniors Week is an opportunity to celebrate the role seniors play and the contributions they make to the Lockyer Valley community,” they said.